Big Brain Academy ™: Brain Vs. Brain Review - A Gray Matter Triathlon

This December 3, Nintendo adds the third installment of Big Brain Academy ™ to its Switch repertoire. Being this saga a development of this one, it brings to the table again a recreation platform that at the same time challenges us intellectually.

Big Brain Academy ™: Brain vs. Brain is available for Nintendo Switch

Double-edged weapon

Basically the dynamics of delivery Brain vs. Brain It is governed by the measurement of what we call “brain weight”, which means that the higher the brain weight, the greater the efficiency that we will have of performance in each of the tests.

I’m not going to deny them, my hands sweated a bit when I analyzed mine. We all have intrigue as to whether we are dumber than we think (?).

We will have three different modes: Test, Practice and Competition.

In short, a little each one, in the first we will expose ourselves to different mini-games which will challenge us in different intellectual aspects, it is here where our brain weight will be measured depending on our performance.

Practice mode is literally what you are thinking, we will practice against ourselves and try to beat our own times and train in the ways we struggle.

And finally, the Competition mode, is where we will battle against our best friends to see who in the group the ducks fight the least and therefore is the most “intelligent”.

Did you want your own stats? Here you have them, take charge

Once we get used to feeling like a laboratory rat, the system will analyze your brain stats after each game. Basically what it does is assign you points in 5 different characteristics and by means of the well-known star graph, it gives you back the information that your brain is better at, as if we were a Pokémon, and almost that you could feel like one too.

Each stat is associated with a specific type of game, and depending on the points we win, the result of the graph will be. We have Logic, Memory, Analysis, Calculation and finally Association.

Obviously I have an elephant memory, but I can’t count my fingers.

In graphics everything remains the same

Big Brain Academy ™ is a delivery that has its beginnings in 2005, with our beloved Nintendo DS. Today, with almost two decades in between, not much has changed in this section.

At the graphic level, we find a structure that is more than simple, with vivid colors and brimming with animations. So much so that the same thing happens with its soundtrack. Beyond the emphasis that accentuates the vortex of time against the clock, we could assume that it is almost nil.

