Every week new video games are added to the digital store of the Nintendo switch, and this time around some very cool indie games have just arrived, as well as an exclusive that aims to make its players smarter.

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain It consists of activities designed to stimulate your brain with the accessibility of a party game. This game allows you to face a friend or family member in a battle of brains, where the competitors must complete the tasks on screen in the shortest time possible.

A video game for mobile devices has just been ported to the Nintendo Switch, since as of today it is possible to acquire The kids we were via the Nintendo eShop. This cinematic adventure has a strong focus on its narrative, which earned it some awards in its original version.

Paradise lost is a game set in an alternate reality, where World War II did not end in 1945 and instead lasted for twenty more years. The end of this alternate war came when the Nazis destroyed most of the European cities using atomic bombs, and in this new panorama of destruction our protagonist was born.

Ever forward is a third-person adventure game with beautiful graphics that tells the story of Maya, who is lost in a strange world. This third-person puzzle and exploration game forces us to use our observation skills to find the answer to their problems.

These are some of the most interesting releases that arrive this week on the Nintendo Switch digital store, but you can also visit the store on your console and go to the latest releases section to see the complete list.