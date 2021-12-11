It was one of the rumors of the last hours and luckily it has just come true. Yes, Alan Wake will have a sequel and will be called Alan Wake II. The only bad thing is that we will have to wait until the distant 2023 to get the glove, although the next summer of 2022 Remedy Entertainment will show another advance.

For now we only have the news and a teaser with the writer who gives the saga its name. That and the words of Sam Lake making it clear that we are before the first survival horror of the study, With all of that implies. So it will be necessary to see to what extent this sequel to Alan Wake will be scary. And its level of action.

It will be the exclusive launch of new generation systems, with PS5 and Xbox Series representing consoles and the Epic Store for the PC.

This news alleviates the cancellation of Alan Wake 2 almost a decade ago.