Work by Clemente Juliuz that is part of Bienalsur’s “Living Forests” exhibition

An exhibition that brings together paintings and drawings of original communities in Chile as testimony to the resilience of native peoples and immigrant communities in the face of the advance of extractivist capitalism, will be inaugurated December 29 next in the cultural center La Moneda of that country and will be the epilogue of Bienalsur, the International Biennial of Contemporary Art of the South of the National University of Tres de Febrero.

The sample Living Forests joins those that were developed in more than 124 venues, in 24 countries and 50 cities around the world, within the curatorial axes of Bienalsur that interrelate with each other in a present marked by the loss and destruction of the environment. With the artistic direction of Diana Wechsler and the coordination of Fernando Farina, the exhibition brings together, under the curatorial axis Politics of Art, drawings and paintings by artists from the Nivaclé and Guaraní peoples who reside in the vicinity of the immigrant colonies of the Paraguayan Chaco, curated by Swiss anthropologists Verena Regehr-Gerber Y Ursula Regehr.

Work by Efacio Álvarez that is part of Bienalsur’s “Living Forests” exhibition

”The forest continues to be fundamental in the creations of indigenous artists; animals, trees and human activities for subsistence are recurring motifs in these forms of expression, and present an animated world, where human and non-human beings coexist, communicate, interact and maintain close ties ”, says the curatorial script. The exhibition brings together the works of artists from these towns such as Efacio Alvarez, Jorge Carema, Eurides Asque Gomez, Clemente Juliuz, Esteban Klassen, Marcos Ortiz, Richart peralta Y Osvaldo pitoe.

For the Swiss anthropologists, mother and daughter, the pieces also non-verbally relate conversion processes, forced assimilation and the continuous experience of discrimination and exclusion. “The works include the modification of their subsistence practices, the sedentarization in missions and the exploitation in salaried work, which continue to determine their precarious living conditions,” they pointed out.

Work by Esteban Klassen that is part of Bienalsur’s “Living Forests” exhibition

Verena Regehr-Gerber She is an anthropologist living in the Paraguayan Chaco, and since 1966 she has promoted the revitalization and recognition of indigenous forms of expression through a non-profit project. With his daughter Ursula and indigenous artists, he held several exhibitions in Asunción and in the Chaco, and with the NGO Espacios he is collaborating with indigenous communities for the restitution of lands and the protection of the environment. Ursula Regehr She is an anthropologist and works as a curator at the Museum der Kulturen Basel, Switzerland, and since the 1990s she has collaborated with indigenous cartoonists and, together with her mother, held exhibitions and publications in Paraguay and Europe. She is an associate researcher at the Institute of Social Anthropology at the University of Bern.

Work by Richart Peralta that is part of Bienalsur’s “Living Forests” exhibition

Hannibal Jozami, general director of Bienalsur, said that one of the main objectives of the biennial is to be able to build networks between countries, noting that “this is a biennial without borders. In a world that builds walls, we build integration processes. The fundamental value of this biennial is to bring together people of different origins, without any type of nationality, racial or gender differentiation ”. This sample, which will be exhibited at KM 1139 in Bienalsur, is part of Verena Regehr-Gerber’s personal collection and can be seen until April 8, 2022, from Tuesday to Sunday between 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

KEEP READING

Bienalsur in San Juan: Víctor Grippo and art as a profession beyond museums

Bienalsur: a collective memory that screams resistance