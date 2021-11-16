Reuters.- US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday that the US engagement with China will be intensified in multiple instances to ensure that competition between the two powers does not lead to conflict.

Hours after a virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Sullivan claimed that the two leaders had agreed that “we would seek to carry forward the debate on strategic stability”, referring to the United States’ concern over China’s nuclear and missile development.

“President Biden raised with President Xi the need for a set of talks on strategic stability (…) that should be led by leaders and led by high-level teams from both sides that span security, technology and diplomacy,” Sullivan said at a Brookings Institution webinar.

We recommend: China-EU meeting lasts longer than scheduled: 5 keys to dialogue

“An intensification of the bond will be seen in multiple instances to ensure that there are limits to this competition so that it does not deviate into conflict ”.

Biden and Xi spoke for about three and a half hours in their virtual meeting, but they appeared to do little to narrow the differences between the superpowers that have raised fears of an eventual conflict.

The United States had planned the meeting, the most in-depth exchange of leaders since Biden took office in January, as a way to stabilize an increasingly troubled relationship over a litany of issues, including what Washington sees as aggressive actions. from Beijing to Taiwan.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed