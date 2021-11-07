EFE.- The president of the United States, Joe Biden, will defend his order to make vaccination against Covid-19 mandatory in those companies with more than 100 employees after the judicial setback on Saturday, members of his Government announced this Sunday.

In an interview with ABC, the United States’ highest health authority, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, said that the Biden administration is prepared to defend the vaccination order that was temporarily blocked on Saturday by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. , based in New Orleans.

“The President and the Administration would not have enacted these requirements without knowing that they are appropriate and necessary. And the Administration is prepared to defend them ”, affirmed Murthy.

Also, in a statement, one of the spokesmen for the Department of Justice, Anthony Coley, considered that Biden’s order is a “vital tool to maintain security in the United States workplaces” as the country struggles to get out of the pandemic.

And he advanced that “the Department of Justice will vigorously defend that order in court.”

The appeals court’s ruling came in response to a request made late Friday by several businesses and a group of conservative states led by Texas.

In the three-page ruling, the court found that there are “serious” constitutional problems with the Biden rule and, therefore, determined that it is necessary to temporarily block it while a more exhaustive examination is carried out.

Of the three judges who made the decision, two were appointed by Biden’s predecessor, Republican Donald Trump (2017-2021).

This week, Biden announced that private companies with more than 100 employees will have to guarantee from January 4 that their workers are vaccinated against Covid-19.

In case of not wanting to be vaccinated, the workers of these large companies will have to undergo weekly tests and also wear a mask all the time.

This is, so far, the most significant measure announced by Biden to combat the pandemic, as it could affect up to 84 million private sector workers, according to White House estimates.

Biden already announced in September his intention to make vaccination mandatory, but it was this week that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration of the Department of Labor gave clear guidelines on how to implement it.

About 70% of the adult population in the United States is already vaccinated with the full schedule, a figure that has risen in recent months since the government began putting pressure on companies to force their workers to receive the serum. .

