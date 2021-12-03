EFE.- US President Joe Biden on Thursday outlined a strategy to contain the pandemic in his country this winter and minimize the impact of the omicron variant, hoping not to disrupt the economy or tourism too much.

Biden’s plan includes a measure that will take effect next Monday and by which all travelers arriving in the United States must present a negative coronavirus test in the 24 hours prior to their flight, instead of the 72 hours that are demanded until now.

This measure will apply to all travelers, regardless of their nationality, vaccination status or country of departure, and for the moment they will not be required to quarantine these people, although the White House has not ruled out strengthening its measures if concern about the omicron variant.

“This tighter schedule in the tests that we demand provides us with more protection while scientists continue to study the omicron variant,” Biden said in a speech from the headquarters of the National Institutes of Health of the United States (NIH, in English).

Avoid ‘chaos and confusion’

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki clarified that the White House has not ruled out the possibility of further restricting its policy regarding international travel, should it determine that it is necessary to “protect the American people” and “save lives ”.

“All options are on the table,” stressed Psaki in his daily press conference.

On November 8, the United States lifted its veto on the entry of international travelers from thirty countries, most of them European, and although it has not given signs of considering imposing that measure again, it has implemented a similar ban on those who arrive. from South Africa and seven other African nations.

The White House plan to contain the impact of the pandemic this winter has among its objectives to minimize disruption to the economy and avoid having to close schools.

“We are going to fight against this variant (omicron) with science and speed, not with chaos and confusion,” promised the president.

He insisted that “panic” should not spread over the appearance of this new variant, of which three cases have already been detected in the United States: one confirmed this Wednesday in California and another two that were announced this Thursday by the authorities of Minnesota and Colorado. .

While those infected in California and Colorado had traveled to South Africa, the one from Minnesota had just returned from New York, where he had attended the massive Anime NYC 2021 convention in November, according to local authorities.

Bet on the tests

Biden said the United States enters this winter “from a position of strength” in the fight against the pandemic compared to the same period last year, when vaccines were not yet available.

But, he added, experts predict that COVID-19 infections “will continue to grow in the coming weeks” in the country, due in part to the skepticism of many Americans who still resist being vaccinated.

Only 59% of Americans are immunized with the full schedule, and 21% of the population have already received a booster dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

With the vaccination rate stagnant, the White House has decided to bet on a reinforcement of the testing infrastructure in the country, by increasing access to tests that can be done at home, which from January will be covered by insurance. private health.

“This winter, you can take free tests from the comfort of your home, and that will give you peace of mind,” stressed Biden, after clarifying that the measure also extends to those who do not have insurance.

More vaccines to other countries

The Biden government will also promote “mobile” family vaccination clinics, which will reach remote areas and where all members of a family can receive first or second doses or booster doses.

The White House plan also includes measures to boost the booster vaccine among all adults, expand the number of inoculations among children, increase protections in the workplace and strengthen rapid response teams to help combat potential spikes in cases.

In addition, it will ensure the supply of COVID-19 treatment pills once they are approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Biden also announced that his government will deliver 200 million more doses to other countries in the next 100 days, that is, until mid-March.

This acceleration in the donation of vaccines to other countries will raise to 1,200 million the doses that the United States has promised to share with other nations, of which so far it has delivered 275 million, and seeks to contain the appearance of new worrying variants such as delta or omicron.

