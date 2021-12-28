Reuters.- US President Joe Biden pledged on Monday to overcome a shortage of Covid-19 tests as the Omicron variant sweeps across the nation’s states this holiday week, threatening to saturate hospitals and cancel travel plans. .

Biden said that government measures include the use of a Defense Production law to increase home test production and make it easier to use Google to find a test location near you.

Biden admitted that the efforts have not gone far enough.

“Seeing how difficult it was for some people to get a test this weekend shows we have more work to do,” Biden said. while participating in a conference call with the Covid-19 response team of the government and a group of state governors.

“It is clear that it is not enough. If we had known, we would have gone stronger and faster if we could have. “

The surge in cases paralyzed air travel over the Christmas weekend as crews contracted the virus, causing thousands of flights to be canceled. Cruise disruption and limited availability of screening tests made it difficult to other plans as the circulation of the variant, more transmissible, has increased.

On Monday, US airlines canceled about 800 flights, in a fourth consecutive day of cancellations, which impacted on travel-related actions. Still, strong Christmas retail sales seemed to overshadow economic concerns.

The contagions of Covid-19 are increasing across the United States, with 205,509 new infections a day on average, according to a Reuters tally.

Anthony Fauci, physician and chief executive of infectious diseases in the United States, on Monday urged people to avoid large gatherings during New Years to reduce the peak of cases driven by the Omicron variant.

Joe Biden also signed the law on Monday that includes the increase in Defense spending for the year 2022, a budget of 760,000 million dollars that reflects the new policy of Washington to leave Afghanistan behind and focus its efforts on China and Russia.

The so-called National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) was approved on December 15 in the Senate with 89 votes in favor and 10 against.

The project includes $ 24 billion more than Biden had asked for for the Pentagon and represents a growth of 5% compared to the previous year, something that angered the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, which wanted the defense budget cut after the end of the war in Afghanistan.

However, the measure collects $ 7.1 billion to improve the capacity of United States Armed Forces in the Pacific Ocean with the idea of ​​facing China and, in addition, it allocates 300 million dollars to the military alliance with Ukraine against Russia.

As every year, it collects a salary increase for the troops, which this time will be 2.7 percent.

In addition, it establishes the creation of an independent commission to evaluate the war in Afghanistan, the longest in the history of the United States and to which Washington ended with the evacuation of its troops, Afghan nationals and collaborators on August 30 (Afghanistan August 31).

The initiative includes changes in the military judicial system so that crimes of sexual abuse leave the chain of command and are evaluated by military lawyers with an independent character, in what represents a radical change with respect to the traditional position of the Pentagon.

Follow the information about businesses and news in Forbes Mexico

However, for it to be approved, the leaders of various committees had to make changes to the initial text.

The approved proposal does not include an amendment that would have forced women to respond to a draft and does not contain a provision for Biden to impose sanctions on those companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which seeks to transport Russian natural gas to Germany and allows the Kremlin to bypass Ukraine.

A proposal to limit the power that United States presidents have to use force against possible enemies also had to leave the text, a capacity that constitutionally rests with Congress but that was partially transferred to the Presidency after the attacks of September 11. 2001.

The defense budget it is usually approved each year with the support of both parties; this year the process was more complicated because of the aforementioned provisions that were finally discarded.

With information from Efe.

Follow us on Google News to stay always informed