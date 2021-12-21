EFE.– The president of the United States, Joe Biden, tested negative for covid-19 this Monday, after undergoing a test after a mid-level member of his Government tested positive after having traveled on the presidential plane, reported the White House .

The White House Secretary, Jen Psaki, said in a statement that the official, fully vaccinated and with his booster, had spent approximately 30 minutes near the president on Air Force One while traveling from Orange (South Carolina) to Philadelphia, in Pennsylvania.

The spokeswoman stated that it is “in the public interest” to know whether it is considered that the president, his vice president, Kamala Harris, as well as the first lady and the second gentleman “have been in close contact with a White House official who subsequently tests positive for covid “.

Psaki pointed out that the person – “who does not have regular contact with the president” – tested negative in the test required of all travelers before boarding the presidential aircraft and it was not until Sunday that he began to experience symptoms.

On Monday, the official whose identity was not disclosed received a positive result, the note added.

The spokeswoman indicated that, as part of the periodic tests the president undergoes, he tested negative for antigens on Sunday.

But, “after being notified of the positive result” from the staff member, he underwent a PCR test “and it came back negative”.

“He will be retested on Wednesday,” added Psaki, who noted that Biden will continue with his daily schedule.

According to data published this Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), omicron is already the most contagious variant of the coronavirus in the United States, where between December 12 and 18 it was 73 , 2% of the new cases.

Given the increase in cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks, some cities in the country have announced new restrictions, including the requirement to wear a face mask in closed public places.

