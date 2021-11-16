EFE.- The president of the United States, Joe Biden, signed this Monday the infrastructure plan worth 1.2 trillion dollars (bdd), which thus became law and is one of his greatest national successes since his arrival at the House White.

The president signed the plan in a ceremony in the garden of the presidential mansion in which Democratic and Republican legislators, among others, were present after it was definitively approved by Congress ten days ago.

In a speech before signing his signature, Biden stressed that “this bipartisan law will modernize ports, airports, the freight rail … to make it easier for companies to bring goods to market and reduce bottlenecks in the supply chain.”

He also indicated that the legislation will help create greater “resilience” against drought, fires and hurricanes.

The president assured that the plan “leaves no one behind” and affirmed that it represents a “turning point” when it comes to competing with China.

“We are updating, our infrastructure used to be the best in the world,” he said. For example, thanks to this law, next year will be the first in 20 years that investment in infrastructure in the US will grow faster than that of China ”.

Read: Mexico recognizes before the UN humanitarian crisis due to disappearance of people

The law contemplates 550,000 million dollars in new investments in infrastructure in the next five years, in addition to 65,000 million dollars to improve broadband and 7.5 billion dollars to create a network of charging stations for electric cars, among other items.

The Lower House approved the bill on November 5 with 228 votes in favor and 206 against, with 13 Republicans supporting the legislation along with the Democrats, who control this chamber.

That vote put an end to months of negotiations between lawmakers after it was approved in August in the Senate.

In his words this Monday, Biden stressed that this law is “proof” that both parties, the Democrat and the Republican, can achieve results when they work together.

“We can have real results for real people and we are taking a monumental step forward to better rebuild as a nation,” he remarked.

Follow the information about the world in our international section