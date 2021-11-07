EFE.- The president of the United States, Joe Biden, affirmed this Saturday that migrant families with children who were separated by their predecessor, Donald Trump, deserve monetary compensation for the damages suffered.

The declarations of the president take place when the Department of Justice is negotiating with the lawyers of those families some type of compensation.

Raising his voice, Biden said that no matter what the circumstances were, those families from whom the Trump administration took their children deserve compensation.

“Due to the scandalous behavior of the last Administration, if you crossed the border, either legally or illegally, and lost your son, if you lost him and that’s it, he left, then you deserve some kind of compensation, regardless of the circumstances, “said the president at a press conference at the White House.

Media such as The Wall Street Journal had reported in recent days that the Biden government was negotiating with lawyers representing separated families on the border with Mexico to pay them about $ 450,000 per person as compensation.

However, subsequently, the US Department of Justice advised the lawyers of the migrant families that it will not be able to pay them such high amounts.

Trump’s so-called “zero tolerance” policy resulted in the separation of more than 3,000 minors from their parents in 2017 and 2018; and to this day, more than 1,000 families are still not fully reunited, in many cases because the parents were deported, according to the White House.