EFE.- US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that retail chains such as Walmart and Target have enough products in stock, in an attempt to reassure consumers who fear a shortage of food and toys during the Christmas holidays due to the supply crisis.

“Walmart and Target released today what they told me last week: They’re ready for the holidays. They will have all the food, toys and items that consumers wantBiden said in Detroit.

The president, who participated in the official opening of Factory Zero, the new General Motors (GM) electric vehicle assembly plant, stressed that Walmart and Target confirmed that they already have enough products to meet the demand for the Christmas holidays.

Target said today that its inventory levels are 20% higher than they had in the same period last year, while Walmart indicated that the amount of products it has stored is 11.5% higher than in 2020.

He also took the opportunity to highlight that the federal authorities have corrected upwards the number of jobs created in the country in the last four months.

According to the US president, the latest figures released today indicate that the country created 750,000 additional jobs in the past 4 months compared to originally estimated.

That number is added “to the 5.6 million created that had already been accounted for,” he stressed.

