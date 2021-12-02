EFE.- US President Joe Biden reached an agreement with his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to reestablish the “Remain in Mexico” program, that forces asylum seekers to stay in Mexico while their cases are resolved in the United States.

This was announced this Thursday in a statement by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and comes after Biden repealed the measure, but a lawsuit promoted by the conservative states of Texas and Missouri forced his Government to re-implement it.

The US Government said that it has worked “closely” with the López Obrador Executive, so that there are “safe havens” for those migrants to whom the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) apply, also known as “Remain in Mexico.”

Mexico will not return certain migrants to their countries of origin

Mexico will not return to their countries of origin migrants who have an appointment before a United States immigration judge to request asylum in that country, for humanitarian reasons and temporarily, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

“The Government of Mexico has decided that, for humanitarian reasons and temporarily, it will not return to their countries of origin certain migrants who have an appointment to appear before an immigration judge in the United States to request asylum in that country,” he explained in a statement.

The Government of Mexico said that it reiterates its commitment to the human rights of migrants, as well as to maintaining orderly, safe and regular migration.

“The Government of Mexico will continue to promote cooperation for development, with programs of direct and immediate effects, as the main avenue of attention to the migratory phenomenon in the region,” he said.

