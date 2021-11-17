In power since 2007, Ortega won a fourth consecutive term on November 7 in elections in which he had no weight rivals, because seven presidential candidates from the opposition were arrested and three of his parties were outlawed.

“I have made the decision that it is in the interest of the United States to restrict and suspend the entry” into the country of “members of the Nicaraguan government, headed by President Daniel Ortega, including his wife and Vice President Rosario Murillo and all those linked to acts that they threaten the democratic institutions of the country, “added Biden.

The long list of unwelcome people includes legislators, mayors and members of his cabinet whom he accuses of having “violated human rights to punish peaceful protesters”, as well as a number of senior officials from the police, security, government agencies, prison services, the judiciary and the Ministry of the Interior.

In addition, there are other people who contributed to the events denounced by Washington.

The wives and children of those sanctioned are also prohibited from entering the United States.

On Monday, the United States had already imposed sanctions on several senior Nicaraguan officials in response to the “electoral farce” and as an “unequivocal message” to Ortega and Murillo.