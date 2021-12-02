Apparently, the White House has begun interviewing potential candidates for the positions that will become vacant on the board of governors of the Federal Reserve System in 2022.

According to a note published Wednesday by Bloomberg, which quotes people familiar with the matter, the president of the United States, Joe Biden is considering qualified candidates, including Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic, former Director of the Office of Consumer Financial Protection Richard Cordray, and Duke University Law Professor , Sarah Bloom Raskin, to fill the positions of the members of the Fed’s board of directors who will leave office early next year. Other candidates considered are Karen Dynan, a former Treasury Department official during the Obama administration, and Valerie Wilson, director of the Program on Race, Ethnicity and the Economy at the Institute for Economic Policy.

The US president has already announced that he plans to appoint Jerome Powell to a second four-year term as Fed chairman. Starting in February, Governor Lael Brainard has been elected to the vice presidency following the departure of Richard Clarida. Powell and Brainard assumed their positions on the Fed’s board of governors in 2012 and 2014, respectively. Biden announced in November that he planned to appoint substitutes with a focus on “improving diversity in the composition of the Board.”

There is currently a vacancy in the group of seven governors of the Federal Reserve, but Randal Quarles resigned from his position as of the end of December, while Clarida is expected to leave in January 2022. If appointed by Biden, Bostic, Cordray and Raskin they would need to be confirmed by the Senate and would likely serve a 14-year term.

A significant change in the composition of one of the major US financial regulators could have an impact on the way the government looks at cryptocurrencies. During his time at the Fed, Powell has weighed in on the possible implementation of a digital dollar, while Quarles said federal agencies needed to consider the proper regulatory approach before creating a framework to oversee the cryptocurrency market.

