As part of the agreements of the North American Leaders’ Summit, the United States government will allocate resources for the creation of the “Sembrando Oportunidades” program in Central American countries.

This was reported by the Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, when providing a balance of the meeting between Presidents Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in Washington.

“The United States is going to invest in a program that will probably be called ‘Sembrando Oportunidades’, which is the response to what President López Obrador came up with regarding Central America mainly and southern Mexico,” he said.

“We will be working with the United States agencies in the coming days, but the most important thing is that there is a response to what President López Obrador has been proposing in relation to migration and the future.”

According to estimates from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this program can benefit around 540,000 Central American citizens.

Some months ago, the Mexican government asked Joe Biden to apply the Sowing Life and Youth Building the Future programs in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, in order to contain migratory flows and help preserve the environment.

Among other agreements that the presidents signed is one aimed at designing a program to substitute imports from the North American region.

Ebrard explained that this Mexican proposal was well received by the delegations of the United States and Canada, so there will be preliminary roundtables for dialogue shortly to bring this proposal to fruition.

On the other hand, the Mexican president thanked the US government for opening the border as well as the donation of vaccines, added the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE).

“It was agreed that among the three countries we are going to support the Caribbean and other Latin American countries that have not had the possibility of accessing the number of vaccines they need,” he said.

The foreign minister announced that in the coming days, the administration of President López Obrador will donate around 2 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to various countries.

Regarding the constitutional changes that López Obrador undertakes in energy matters, the Foreign Secretary said that the head of the federal Executive explained the needs that led his government to set limits on companies that only benefited from national resources without exposing them to the Mexicans.

However, Ebrard pointed out that this issue was not a priority in the trilateral meeting.

“The president was able to talk about his idea of ​​the country and the reasons for the reforms he is making and why he is making new rules,” he commented.

He added that López Obrador stated that the current energy model in Mexico is unsustainable, is expensive and applies increasingly increasing subsidies to the government.

In the case of Canada, the official explained, they will work together on the issue related to hydroelectricity, a fundamental issue of the electricity reform.

