“What I’m doing is putting together what I think will be the most comprehensive and meaningful set of initiatives to make it very, very difficult for (Russian leader Vladimir) Putin to go ahead and do what people are concerned he can do. “, said Biden to the press.

The Kremlin claimed on Friday that next week Putin and Biden they will maintain a telephone contact.

The Kremlin’s foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters that a date had been agreed, but would not be announced until final details of the talks are settled.

Despite increased contacts between the two rivals since Putin and Biden met for the first time at a summit in Geneva in June, tensions have remained high.

In addition to the conflict of Ukraine, Russia and the United States continue to argue about cyberattacks and the staffing of their embassies, after several waves of diplomatic expulsions.