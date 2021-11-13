Also, he added, Biden “will make clear the intentions and priorities of the United States” and will be “frank” about his “concerns regarding China.”

The meeting, scheduled for Monday night, will be the first formal between the two leaders since Biden took office in January this year and will come after the telephone conversation between the two leaders last September.

In it, Biden and Xi acknowledged their responsibility to ensure that “competition” between their respective countries “does not lead to conflict.”

In October, the White House national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, and the head of Chinese diplomacy, Yang Jiechi, held a meeting in Switzerland to ease tensions between the two powers – with friction on the commercial and technological planes. , human rights and security, among others.

Sullivan raised his concern for human rights in the Xinjiang region and in Hong Kong, as well as the situation in the South China Sea and the latest Chinese air raids near Taiwan, which have caused relations between Taipei and Beijing to go through their worst moment in recent decades, according to the island’s authorities.