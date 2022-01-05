Officially, Biden intends to run again, and the Republican hints that he is considering it.

For Lara Brown, professor of political science at George Washington University, “President and Vice President (Kamala) Harris cannot enter this realm of ‘direct verbal attack’ because they do not want to give the impression of a ‘witch hunt'” orchestrated by the White House, as Trump often says.

“Naive”

“The Biden administration thought that by making the right political decisions, all of this would go away, but I think that’s being naive,” he adds.

According to Biden, the best way to counter Trump would be to reconcile the American middle class with representative democracy, guaranteeing them jobs, purchasing power and serenity in the face of globalization.

But the president is slow to achieve the expected results: the United States suffers a new wave of the pandemic, its social reforms are blocked in Congress, the cost of living rises …

The US Congress will review Trump documents on the seizure of the Capitol

Rachel Bitecofer, a strategist close to the Democratic field, believes that Biden should take on Trump and the Republican Party more directly.

Faced with a Trump who has just endorsed in a statement the ultraconservative Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, “We have to be very frank about what that means,” he says.

It is, according to Bitecofer, a way for the former president to convey “what he wants for the United States and it is not a democratic future.”

But “there is reluctance to acknowledge how strong the right wing attack on democracy is,” he says.

“The current threats against democracy are real and worrying,” says Carl Tobias, but “the United States has overcome much more dangerous crises, especially the Civil War.”