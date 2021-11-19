At the beginning of the bilateral meeting, Biden was asked by journalists about the Canadian opposition to the measure and acknowledged that he is evaluating changes in those incentives to satisfy Ottawa.

In fact, the US president indicated that this would be one of the issues he was going to address with Trudeau this Thursday.

The initiative “has not yet been approved by the House of Representatives and we do not know what is going to happen in the Senate. There are many complicated factors. We are going to talk about it now,” Biden said.

The US president highlighted, on the other hand, the good relationship he has with Trudeau, with whom he has met at least a dozen times in recent months, between virtual and face-to-face appointments.

Biden also highlighted the harmony that exists between the two governments on issues such as the fight against climate change and COVID-19, as well as economic reconstruction.

“We both believe that we are better when opportunity, equality and justice align. They are core values ​​of Canadians and of the United States,” said Biden, before concluding that the relationship with Canada “is one of the easiest” that we have. have American presidents.

# QuéPasóCon the North American Leaders Summit

For his part, Trudeau also underlined the points of agreement between the two countries, including the recovery of the economies in a way that serves the middle class.

This bilateral meeting is held on the margins of the IX North American Leaders Summit , which will take place later and which will also be attended by the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.