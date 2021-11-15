I am writing this column just as I am returning from a trip to the northeastern United States. Halfway through my trip, I rented a car in New York to travel to Delaware, the state that Joe Biden represented as a senator for many years before he became president of the United States. The journey from New York to Delaware requires first crossing the Holland Underwater Tunnel connecting Manhattan to Jersey City, which was opened in 1927. One can immediately notice how old the underwater tunnel is. Then you have to take the New Jersey Turnpike, a superhighway that consists of 12 lanes, 6 on each side, and was built in 1951. Two hours later, one reaches the Delaware River that bathes the beautiful city of Philadelphia, where it is necessary to take the great bridge called Memorial to cross from New Jersey to Delaware. By the way, this bridge was also built in 1951. If you travel this same route, you will notice that much of the infrastructure is old, especially compared to the new engineering works in several Asian countries.

For many years, the infrastructure of the United States remained without substantial changes. It took a pandemic and the arrival of a moderate president for things to start to change. Our neighbors to the north have just approved an infrastructure plan that will put the United States at the forefront and that will ensure its hegemony during this century. Next, I explain the details of this new agenda.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed

The infrastructure plan proposed by President Biden consists of a not moderate amount of 1.2 trillion dollars (trillions in English). For you to put zeros to this number, this figure is basically the same as what all Mexicans produce in one year (before COVID-19). In other words, the value that the Americans will invest in their new infrastructure plan is the same as if all Mexicans only started rebuilding roads, tunnels and bridges for a year, instead of doing our daily productive activities. The most surprising thing is that the first funds will start to flow before the end of the year. This great victory for President Biden is due to the fact that he knew how to negotiate with the Republicans and rejected the most radical politicians of his own Democratic party. Former President Trump tried something similar, but constant scandals, populist politicking, and a lack of negotiation skills prevented that from happening.

This infrastructure plan, which is part of the “Agenda for Better Reconstruction”, is added to the rescue plan for the COVID-19 pandemic, which provides a series of support to companies and citizens to quickly reactivate the American economy. Half of the infrastructure funds will be used to build and remodel highways, tunnels and bridges, as well as modernize various public transport, air and rail systems. The other part of the funds will be used to accelerate the energy transition, to increase the speed of the internet, to install charging points on the roads for electric cars, to reestablish ecosystems, and to improve water quality and infrastructure. It will undoubtedly be the largest public investment in many of these sectors. All this will bring a huge demand for materials and equipment to carry out this agenda, something that will benefit many industrial sectors in Mexico.

Finally, I want to end with an anecdote from this same journey that I started this column with. On my return to Mexico City, in terminal 1 of the airport, I found a kilometer-long line to pass migration. Most of the people waiting in that line were foreigners coming to the Formula 1 Grand Prix. Fortunately, there was a special line for Mexicans. However, while I was waiting in one of the tunnels, which literally smelled like a pipe, I couldn’t help but also wish to have a political class that could reach agreements to build a better infrastructure here in Mexico. An infrastructure without biases or ideology. Something like what President Biden achieved with the support of Republicans and moderate Democrats.

Contact:

Dr. Jose Roberto Balmori, Director of the undergraduate programs of the Faculty of Economics and Business of the Universidad Anáhuac México. *

Twitter: @jrbalmori

The opinions expressed are solely the responsibility of their authors and are completely independent of the position and editorial line of Forbes Mexico.