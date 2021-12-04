Kiev and its allies denounce, in particular, that Russia has concentrated numerous soldiers and tanks on its border.

Moscow repeatedly denied any war intention and accuses the West of multiplying “provocations”, such as military exercises in the Black Sea (where the Crimean peninsula is annexed by Russia).

Since 2014, Ukraine has been torn apart by a war between the government and pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country, a conflict that left 13,000 dead and was sparked by the annexation of Crimea.

With this situation, Biden declared on Friday that the United States prepared a “set of deterrent initiatives” to make it “very, very difficult for Putin to do what people are concerned he can do.”

“What I’m doing is putting together what I think will be the most comprehensive and meaningful set of initiatives to make it very, very difficult for [el presidente ruso, Vladimir] Putin go ahead and do what people are concerned he can do, “he told reporters.

Moscow demands “security guarantees” to calm tensions, above all, confirmation that NATO will not continue its expansion to the east, in particular with the accession of Ukraine.

On Friday, The Washington Post posted that Russia is preparing an offensive in early 2022 “with an estimated 175,000 troops, along with tanks, artillery and equipment,” according to an anonymous US official.

“Do not let the enemy in”

“The most likely time to achieve just preparation for escalation will be at the end of January” next, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told parliament in Kiev on Friday.

He said that a “winter training period” had begun in Russia and that Moscow had already launched maneuvers near local territory, stationing around 100,000 soldiers near the border with Ukraine.

Russia for its part denies any increase in its military capacity in the region.

In eastern Ukraine, government troops said they were ready to repel any Russian attack.

“Our task is simple: not to let the enemy enter our country,” a 29-year-old soldier named Andriy told AFP while smoking inside a trench near Svitlodarsk, the front-line city on the front lines.

“All of our boys are ready to contain them (the Russians). This is our land, we will protect it to the end,” added another soldier, Yevgen, 24.

Yuri Ushakov, foreign policy advisor to the Kremlin, said that a date for the videoconference between the US and Russian leaders has already been agreed, but that it would not be announced until the final details of the negotiations are defined.