EFE.-The president of the United States, Joe Biden, plans to hold a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin tomorrow Thursday to discuss the crisis over Ukraine, among other issues.

In a statement, the spokeswoman for the National Security Council, Emily Horne, announced this call and recalled that Biden continues to hold talks and consultations with his allies to seek a common response to the increased military presence of Russia on the border with Ukraine.

He also recalled that Biden’s contacts with European leaders and his Administration’s multilateral talks with NATO, the European Union and the OSCE, as well as bilateral contacts with the countries on the east flank of NATO and with Ukraine itself.

The telephone conversation between Biden and Putin will take place twenty-three days after the videoconference held by both leaders, in which the American warned that he will respond to a possible Russian attack on Ukraine with strong economic measures that could include the “suspension” of a Russian gas pipeline, in addition to reinforcing defense on NATO’s eastern flank.

Putin, for his part, insisted then and in later days that it is NATO and not Russia that is responsible for the current military tension around Ukraine.

Six days ago, at his annual press conference, the Russian president demanded “immediate” security guarantees from the United States and NATO, which he warned against “bogging down” for decades the negotiations that will start in early 2022 in Geneva.

