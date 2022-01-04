“We had to prepare an additional number of people compared to the initial plan and we also moved raw materials to be able to produce,” says Mario Berra. He adds that part of what was experienced the previous year is due to the cost-benefit ratio offered by the brand.

And it is that the cost is an attribute that determines the purchase choice. “When it comes to choosing a pen, consumers consider price as the second most important factor, the first being the tone of the ink,” according to a report by Persistence Market Research, which highlights visibility and availability as a key factor of the product.

Selective consumption

Berra admits that having schools closed certainly affects BIC’s operation, but the fact that consumers are more selective plays in favor of the company and its innovation strategy. “The consumer today is looking for a stronger value-cost relationship. The price is no longer everything, it is not just that it comes out cheap … The issue of purpose, of sustainability, is very important, “he says.

Another report by Persistence Market Research that puts the market value of writing instruments at $ 21.6 billion, agrees. The analysis establishes that there is a trend among manufacturers to create pens made with recycled PET and biodegradable materials as part of a strategy that helps them “obtain a competitive advantage in the market and meet consumer demand for sustainable products and biodegradable ”.

The growing awareness of biodegradable and environmentally friendly materials is revolutionizing the preference of manufacturers and customers Persistence Market Research

In 2018, BIC reconfigured its sustainability agenda that establishes, among other things, the development of a sustainable supply chain, products and packaging. Hence, the company is working to eliminate PVC and PET from recycled cardboard materials, something that is already on the way for the packaging of the crystal pen, a traditional product of the brand that in 2021 turned 70 years old. For this reason, the firm designed a metal version that is rechargeable and has a lid made of 96% recycled plastic.

Additionally, the firm also changed complete families of razors that were made with polyethylene blister, to a recyclable cardboard box, and since May last year it presented a rake with a handle made of bamboo, a product until now available on the Swedish market.

“Future markets will be increasingly selective towards companies that focus on delivering value to society and not just wanting to sell their products,” concludes BIC’s Global Vice President of Manufacturing.