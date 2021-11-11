Recently, Ghostbusters: Beyond released a new trailer showing Peter Venkman, the famous character played by Bill Murray.

Sony released a new trailer for Ghostbusters: Beyond, where you can see the return of Dr. Peter Venkman. He is an important character from the original films, who was played by Bill Murray. On this occasion, the actor will once again interpret this iconic character, which was engraved in the memory of the spectators.

The new trailer for the film begins with Ray Stantz, a character played by Dan Aykroyd, who is citing Revelations. At the same time, the trailer begins to show glimpses of old tools, vehicles, and objects that belonged to the Ghostbusters. Suddenly, chaos and ghostly monsters arise that haunt Chad Grooberson, Paul Rudd’s character. Finally, the trailer teases the return of Peter Venkman and asks: “Did you miss us?”.

What is it about

Ghostbusters: Beyond will serve as the sequel to the two original films. In an interview, Bill Murray had this to say about this new film: “I remember that [el director Jason Reitman] He called me and said, ‘I have an idea for other Ghostbusters. I’ve had this idea for years, ‘”he continued. Could that be? I remember his Bar Mitzvah. I was like, ‘What does this kid know?’ But he had a really wonderful idea of ​​writing with another wonderful guy I worked with, Gil Kenan, who did City of Ember. The two wrote a Ghostbusters movie that really brings her back to life. it really has the feel of the first, more so than the second or the girls. It has a different feeling than two out of four. “

The story of this movie takes place in Sommerville, Oklahoma. Here we will see Callie Spengler, a single mother who moves with her children to the house that her father, Egon, left her as an inheritance. When they meet Mr. Grooberson, the boys will discover the real “legacy” from his grandfather, where strange events will begin to occur.