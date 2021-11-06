A team of scientists from the Rutgers University has shown that traditional medicine sometimes it can have interesting utilities. Of course, as long as it is used with evidence and away from pseudoscientific applications. They have done so by using the cupping for something as novel as managing DNA vaccines against coronavirus.

The cupping, also know as cupping therapy, was already used in the ancient Greece to treat all kinds of diseases. Over the years they continued to be given applications, until advances in medicine revealed most of them. Today it is considered a pseudoscience, although it continues to have great fame, especially in certain areas, such as sports.

Now, these scientists have found a utility that does seem to have evidence and that, carried out by professionals, perhaps, could help to very effectively administer a type of coronavirus vaccines that have not yet reached clinical practice. But what vaccines are these? And, above all, what do the suction cups of the cupping with your administration?

‘Cupping’: a trip to the past

There are numerous historical documents, from different cultures, in which the uses of the cupping in medicine.

The first date back to ancient Greece, when the very Hippocrates, considered by many as the father of medicine, referred to its usefulness to combat a large number of diseases. He is considered the father of medicine, yes. However, today we know that most of his theories did not have scientific evidence with current knowledge. It is only necessary to see how he maintained that the diseases were an imbalance in the levels of four humors: blood, black bile, yellow bile and phlegm.

Cupping consists of placing hot cups on the skin to generate negative pressure, increasing blood circulation

References have also been found to cupping in old documents of the Chinese traditional medicine and in some writings Jews of medieval times. But, without a doubt, it is the Chinese who have gotten the most out of it. In fact, in China its use continued over time, even reaching hospitals in the 50’s the last century. And, finally, it reached the West through what are known as alternative therapies.

The technique involves placing hot cups on the skin to create a negative pressure, as if it were suction cups. Thus, the blood circulation in the area and, supposedly, the cure of many diseases is promoted.

However, over time, numerous studies have emerged that point to two important issues. On the one hand, that the technique can be dangerous, especially for people with hypertension or blood circulation problems. In addition, they can cause injury What burns, ulcers, bruises, or petechiae; which are small wounds resulting from damage to blood capillaries. On the other hand, most scientific studies conclude that, actually, the medical applications attributed to them they are not real. Some do find it useful, but the methodology used tends to be biased. Because It is considered like a pseudo therapy.

Now, on the other hand, it has been found a use. But not to cure any disease. What the authors of the study just published in Science Advances is that the effect of the suction cups cupping can help administer DNA vaccines against coronavirus.

What are DNA vaccines?

DNA vaccines are those that introduce into the patient’s cells the gene or the genes with the instructions for the synthesis of some protein linked to the pathogen to be prevented. It could be said that it is a step before what the messenger RNA vaccines, like those of Pfizer or Moderna, since these introduce that message already translated so that it can be interpreted by the cellular machinery.

DNA can be delivered through electric fields, but there are many side effects

The problem with these vaccines is that they must reach the interior of the cells and, once there, to the cell nucleus, because it is the place where the DNA is found. And this is not easy. It can be done using an attenuated or harmless virus as a vector. It is, for example, what vaccines do with adenoviral vectors, like AstraZeneca’s. However, to save on costs and side effects, the DNA can also be administered directly in a plasmid, which is a kind of package with GPS, which indicates where exactly the genetic material should go, so that it is not inserted where it should not. But then the problem of getting to the core returns.

If DNA is delivered directly into tissues, as is the case with a intramuscular injection, most will degrade before they can reach cells and pass the nuclear membrane. To avoid this, methods such as electroporation, which applies a electric field to momentarily generate pores in the membranes. This has already been proven, for example, by administering vaccines with a kind of pistols, that at the same time they inject the vaccine, they apply that electric field.

But this also entails certain problems, such as the possibility of generating inflammation, pain, and tissue damage. It is necessary to look for alternatives and this is where the cupping, because these scientists have seen that the use of negative pressure on the skin generates a tension and relaxation effect that would push the DNA molecules into the cells.

A battery powered portable suction device for human clinical trials. Rutgers University

Clinical trials are progressing, but it is still early

As explained in a release, clinical trials, carried out together with the pharmaceutical company GeneOne Life Science, they are progressing very well and it has already phase II, demonstrating a level of safety and immunogenicity very good.

But let’s not toss the bells on the fly just yet. It will be necessary to continue advancing phases to know that, really, the cupping may have an app beyond pseudosciences. In the meantime, if it is proposed to you to heal some disease, you’d better run away.