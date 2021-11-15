There are times when we can choke on a project. At the beginning we had a good idea, an approach that on paper seems solid and seamless, and without further delay, we began to carry it out. However, when we are in that phase, we realize that we had left many loopholes in between that need a solution to continue moving forward. In the medium term, sometimes, it happens in this type of project that, after putting so many patches, the project has lost more than it has gained and it seems that it will never be finished. Well, we could say that Beyond Good & Evil 2 is in that situation and, With a huge developmental crisis among the exhausted team, the cancellation of the game could be inevitable.

Sometimes development processes can determine the future of the game without actually getting out. In the specific case of Beyond Good & Evil 2, it is the insider of the gaming world, Tom Henderson, who has revealed this serious crisis in the Ubisoft development team. As is already known, it has been more than four years since the title began to develop and, in a study of this size, it does not bode well that in so many years the game is still so far from being shown.

https://twitter.com/Tom_Henderson/status/1459270601814814721

According to Henderson, the biggest problem lies in the lack of creative direction that the game has had from the outset, but further aggravated after the exits that took place during 2020. In fact, the possibility of canceling the game is that, with the development ingrained, like that of Skull and Bones, they prefer to focus their efforts in the latter, whose work, though also problematic, is closer to its end and fits better into the company’s plans. As the insider indicates, Ubisoft workers consider a matter of time that Beyond Good & Evil 2, thus, be finally canceled.

That a title, after spending many millions in its development, can be canceled after that investment, answer that Ubisoft has hardly any confidence in this title, either by saving the losses of distribution costs or by not damaging the prestige of the brand with a bad game or, simply, because it doesn’t fit with your future plans. His absence was already striking at E3 2021, but now you can understand why.