I do not know if you had noticed – I almost fell out of my chair when I looked at the calendar – but we have just welcomed the last month of 2021. A month of December that will bring under its arm the last cinematographic bombs of the year – which are quite a few—, and that we will be reviewing in our weekly premiere post. But before we get down to business with the news of this friday 3Let’s take a look at the box office!

After the collection slump that we told you about last week, On the weekend of November 26-28, the national box office recovered by 20% thanks, in part, to the fantastic debut of ‘Encanto’. The new Disney film managed to start its journey in theaters with 1.5 million euros; practically double that of his immediate pursuer, Ridley Scott’s ‘House of Gucci’, who only managed to amass $ 0.75 million.

In third position, Jaume Balagueró’s ‘Way Down’ was made with 0.6 million euros after two weeks leading the Top 5 with the most viewed. After her, ‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ and ‘Eternals’ occupied the fourth and fifth places with a technical tie of 0.369 and 0.361 million euros collected respectively.

The premieres of December 3, 2021

‘Ghostbusters: Beyond’ (‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’, 2021)

After a good handful of delays, ‘Ghostbusters: Beyond’ has finally arrived in our theaters, captained by a Jason Reitman who has directed Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd in this family adventure halfway. between the nostalgic toy and the reinvention for new generations whose biggest flaw is, precisely, wanting to appeal to too wide a spectrum of public.

Criticism in Espinof: ‘Ghostbusters: Beyond’ is an acceptable nostalgic toy: the sequel ignores the controversial female reboot and complicates just enough

‘Clifford, the Big Red Dog’ (‘Clifford, the Big Red Dog’, 2021)

Another feature film affected by the calendar changes derived from the Coronavirus pandemic has been ‘Clifford, the big red dog’; the arrival of the character created by Norman Bridwell into live action in a comedy that is sure to captivate children with his big heart. It is not ‘Paddington’, but less gives a stone.

‘It was the hand of God’ (‘È stata la mano di Dio’, 2021)

Maestro Paolo Sorrentino returns to the fray with this biographical drama that hits the big screen before landing on Netflix. Winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival and starring Filippo Scotti, Toni Servillo and Luisa Ranieri, ‘Fue la mano de Dios’ is nominated to sneak into many lists with the best of the year.

Criticism in Espinof: San Sebastián Festival 2021 | Netflix pursues the Golden Shell with ‘Rescue Distance’ and brings us Sorrentino’s youth in ‘It was the hand of God’

‘The perfect family’ (2021)

The premieres made in Spain They have a great weight this weekend, starting with ‘The perfect family’ by Arantxa Echevarría; a family comedy —obviously—, led by a leading leading couple: the one composed by Belén Rueda and José Coronado.

‘Love in its place’ (2021)

Without leaving Spain, it is time to turn our gaze to ‘El amor en su lugar’ by a filmmaker who, when inspired, can be brilliant. I am talking about a Rodrigo Cortés who has taken us to Poland in 1942 to tell us a story of love and hope in one of the darkest times in our recent history.

Plus…

‘Black Box’ (2020)

‘Nest of Vipers’ (‘Jipuragirado japgo sipeun jimseungdeul’, 2020)

Criticism in Espinof: ‘Viper’s Nest’: a sensational Korean thriller full of bad grapes to end the year in style

‘Six Running Days’ (2021)

‘The Matrix’ (‘The Matrix’, 1999)

In Espinof: ‘Matrix’: 20 influences and ingredients that shaped the Wachowski masterpiece

‘Let’s have the party in peace’ (2021)

‘Aita Mari’ (2021)

‘The fairy of the seasons’ (‘Grandir, c’est chouette’, 2021)

‘No limit’ (2021)

‘Brat Boy’ (‘Rotzbub’, 2021)

