Beyond chocolate and dulce de leche: 6 gourmet ice cream flavors to enjoy

How many times has it happened to us that we come to the ice cream parlor with a lot of desire to have ice cream but, when ordering, we do not know what to choose. Surely the classic flavors will not fail, but – it is convenient to know – there is a horizon beyond chocolate and dulce de leche.

Today is the Night of the Ice Cream Parlors, an ideal moment to dare to try other tastes and flavors. The Artisan Ice Cream and Related Manufacturers Association (AFADHYA), celebrate the 37th edition of the Authentic Artisan Ice Cream Week from November 22 to 28 with the slogan “Happy Ice Cream of Life”.

In this framework, this Thursday will be the fifth edition of “The Night of the Ice Cream Parlors”, with nearly 300 establishments adhered throughout the country from 7pm.

From the 19 hours until each ice cream parlor closesWith the purchase of ¼ kg of ice cream, another room will be given away to live a different day, in which the public is invited to know the ice cream parlors in their area, the ice cream masters, their history, share anecdotes and even see how the authentic Artisan Ice Cream is made. There they will meet artists who will intervene during the evening event with songs and surprises in each ice cream parlor.

From the premium Italian artisanal and natural ice cream parlor, Antiche Tentazioni, over 79.4% of female customers and 20.5% male, the most requested gourmet flavors, both at the counter and by delivery, are:

Mascarpone with red fruits, Sambayón Antiche, Salted caramel (with peanuts); Lemon, mint and ginger; Mango Passion Fruit and Gianduiotto (hazelnuts and chocolate).

Infobae He consulted the Roman ice cream master, Daniele Tiberi, to find out more about these tastes. Tiberi is 39 years old, a native of Rome and arrived in the country in 2017. He is currently a master ice cream maker, with the addition that he has a degree in art history. “I try to convey this passion from art history to ice cream a bit. The tastes in Antiche are named after Italian artists or cities. One of the most requested tastes, for example, is Michelangelo, it is an American cream sown with red fruit jam and bitter chocolate ”, says Tiberi.

Tiberi’s recipes are prepared on a daily basis (in a modern laboratory) in view of the consumer , with fresh seasonal fruits, milk, eggs, natural creams and ingredients brought mainly from Italy, the world cradle of gelato artists.

Here a description of the most gourmet flavors.

Mascarpone with red berries

“The Mascarpone with red fruit jam is a classic Italian gourmet taste, the red fruit jam is a jam that I make. It is a very requested and fresh taste ”, says the ice cream master.

Sambayón Antiche

The Sambayón Antiche, which is a Sambayón sown with almonds dipped in chocolate. “It is made with our recipe that has a mixture of two different wines: a Marsala wine and a Port wine. This is a very requested taste as well and one of the most gourmet ”, explains Tiberi.

Salted caramel (with peanuts)

One of the rarities of this season, ice cream with peanuts

Salted Caramel is an ice cream with a salty caramel base, seeded with a peanut crunch and a little peanut. “It has a part of hard candy. This is one of the gourmet tastes that came out the most. People are encouraging to try it “ says the master ice cream maker.

Lemon, mint and ginger

Lemon, mint and ginger, ideal for summer

When it comes to thinking about not so traditional tastes, a good option is the Lemon, mint and ginger. “It is very cool and summer, ideal for this time of year,” says Tiberi.

Mango Passion Fruit

Another ideal taste for this time of year. “I took this out recently, it is very fruity and is seeded with very rich passion fruit jam.”

Gianduiotto (hazelnuts and chocolate)

The Gianduiotto is a typical chocolate from the north of Italy

Another taste that here in Argentina is not found much because it is a typically Italian flavor is the Gianduiotto. It’s about a typical chocolate from northern Italy. “It is made with a base of hard cocoa and a part of hazelnut,” says the master ice cream maker.

But there are more unconventional tastes to discover. From the Valence ice cream parlor they also recommend: Marquise, Chocolate 80% cocoa, Grapefruit with campari, Sabayon with raisins and caramelized walnuts and Italian Pistachio

“We use oranges from Corrientes, almonds from Chile and chocolates from Belgium,” they say from the ice cream parlor.

“Happy ice cream of life” is our concept for 2021, after a long time of pandemic. We want to enjoy the happy side of life as proposed by our jingle: a room of vanilla and joy, a cone of strawberry and encounters, a kilo of friends to share. This year we want ice cream lovers to once again celebrate the traditional night of the ice cream parlors by filling all our stores with their families and friends. This event has become a great outlet to share and that is why we are happy to be able to return to the presence, with the care demanded by the situation we are living and without losing our joy. ”, Says Gabriel Famá, President of AFADHYA.

“In our country, being a master ice cream maker is a historic profession that generates employment based on values ​​such as passion, quality and service. The Week of Authentic Artisan Ice Cream It is an iconic date in the Argentine calendar, so we hope everyone can share this noble product that we make every day. More than ever we propose to our fans that they come to try and consume the true and authentic artisan ice cream, an ice cream with identity, quality raw materials, creamy, rich, healthy, natural and without preservatives ”, added Famá.

