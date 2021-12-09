Beyoncé She is a diva, a queen and turns into gold diamond everything it touches. Yesterday the singer set fire to the RRSS after showing some pictures of her with Jay-Z where a total look taken out from the Gucci Aria collection (the one he made using the Balenciaga logos and designs) was taking full control. In addition, she showed us a perfect manicure for these parties where silver was the big star.

Gucci’s Aria collection was the beginning of a beautiful friendship between the Italian firm and Balenciaga to create unique pieces where the best of each brand was merged into one piece. Yesterday Beyoncé showed that there is no style that can resist her and showed us the perfect style to shine this Christmas. In the form of a structured blazer and leggings, this total look it was accompanied by thousands of strass stones,





Get inspired by her manicure for the holidays

If you still haven’t found the perfect manicure to dress up your nails for Christmas, Queen B might inspire you. French style and with the color silver as the protagonist, small geometric details in the shape of black squares or triangles make the difference.





Read: Nine Primark Hair and Beauty Accessories Perfect for Falling In

Combined with delicate and exclusive jeweled mittens with the famous Gucci Guccissima logo, the end result is honor plate. Again, the small details make the difference and enhance the final look.

Photos | Instagram @beyonce