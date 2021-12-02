Beyoncé knowles Not only does he triumph in the world of music: his IVY Park clothing collection in collaboration with Adidas sweeps every season. Few hours ago Queen b has announced to all his fans -more than 221 million followers on Instagram- his new collection with the sports brand and has done so with a video where his daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi appear, in addition to Natalia Bryant (Kobe Bryant’s eldest daughter) or Ava and Deacon Phillippe (Reese Witherspoon’s sons).

An urban collection, casual and perfect to succeed in street style

Under the name of Halls of IVY, this new collection mixes the sporty style that is so characterized by its garments, with a new, more streetwear. Suitable for everyone – regardless of size or gender – in the video presentation the singer herself has posed with her daughters Blue Ivy, 9, and Rumi, 4.

With the houndstooth print as the protagonist, tartan-style checks also have a place in this new installment. In addition to Natalia Bryant, Ava and Deacon Phillippe, the presentation video features the presence of other well-known faces such as the NBA player, James Harden.



The NBA’s Brooklyn Nets player stars in the new campaign (Photo: Instagram @weareivypark)

This new collection will go on sale on December 9.

Photos | Instagram @beyonce, @weareivypark