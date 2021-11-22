An advertisement circulates in networks where you can get the popular Lidl food processor for 1.99 euros. A priori, an offer of Black friday Very interesting, especially considering that the one known as Monsieur Cuisine Connect, from SilverCrest (a German supermarket brand), is one of the most popular kitchen robots on the market due to its low cost and its resemblance to the Thermomix. The Civil Guard, however, warns that this Promotion is not real, it is a scam.

The fraud has appeared via Facebook and disguising itself as an advertisement for the German supermarket chain. The publication, in particular, warns that the “new” Lidl kitchen robot is on sale for 1.99 euros and that to get it it is necessary to access a website. This portal, which has an aesthetic very similar to the Lidl online store, requests personal information (address, phone number, etc.) and bank details that are used to purchase the robot. However, these are collected to later activate a subscription service of 33 euros per month for 14 days.

There are many reasons to distrust these types of ads. First of all, the publication does not show the corporate image of the company, but a photograph of the Lidl food processor. The account is also not verified and the URL of the web is not, not even, similar to that of the supermarket portal. The price, on the other hand, is excessively discounted. Another very important detail is that the so-called Monsieur Cuisine Connect it was withdrawn from the market for violating a Thermomix patent and its sale is prohibited in Spain.

Lidl’s kitchen robot is not the only one: what to do to avoid scams during Black Friday

The Lidl kitchen robot scam, in fact, is not the only one. According Newtral, publications have also been seen impersonating the identity of Mediamarkt, who supposedly offers Xiaomi electric scooters at an identical price. Again, with the same modus operandi; that of accessing a website, filling in the details and silently activating a subscription. The truth is that the terms and the monthly charge of 33 euros every 14 days appear in the fine print of the web. However, the rush to not run out of the discounted product may cause you to unconsciously accept the terms, without reading the fine print.

The Internet User Security Office recommends to those users who have chopped on the campaign of phishing about the Lidl kitchen robot that they contact their bank to explain what happened. The website also requests personal data, so it is important to check if these have been published, as well as monitor the promotions that arrive through SMS or e-mail, since they could use these channels to try other scams.

In front of Black friday, and beyond the scam about the Lidl kitchen robot it is also important to take into account some protection measures. Among them, be wary of excessively low prices, check the shipping and returns conditions or make sure that the website uses an encrypted connection. It is also important to save your purchase receipts or invoices, as they can be useful if you need to make a claim.