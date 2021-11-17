The virus is called Sharkbot, which works intelligently to avoid being seen within the system and take advantage of the user’s mistakes to get all the passwords, electronic signatures and the rest of the data to transfer all the money from our account. The person in charge of discovering it has been Cleafy, an entity that is dedicated to protecting banks.

Sophisticated technology in the hands of viruses

When talking about viruses, the problems are not always as serious as they seem, although in this case we are faced with a threat listed as lethal. This happens, since sophisticated operation makes it impossible to detect it in apps that run on the system. Sneaking into downloaded file mode or any APK. But not only banks have been his target, but there are also 5 cryptocurrency services.

Its way of getting hold of all the data is through special permissions and accessibility that some apps require on Android. It even manages to exceed the limits of the latest Android 12 version and that no icon warns us that something or someone is rummaging through our files and system information.