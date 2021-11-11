Many times on the road we make certain decisions that are incompatible with safety. One is to stick too closely to the car in front, another is not to buckle up and the third is to look too much. We explain the latter to you.

We have all been on the road and seen an accident. Curiosity is very strong in the human being, so it is almost impossible to look away, and until we have overcome the blow we do not stop looking.

Don’t worry, this happens to all of us, It is not that you are morbid people, which can also be, but that it does not come out without wanting tor. We want to see what happened and if there are any injuries (remember that not helping in an accident when there are no authorities nearby is a failure to help).

The problem is that what we all do is dangerous, both for us and for the rest of the drivers who go with us on the same road.

Be very careful with the #effect 👀⚠️! 👉Pay attention to the #road, do not take your eyes off the road and control the #speed. Curiosity can lead to new claims. #ZeroDistraction.🔴Distraction causes 1 in 3 fatal accidents💀 pic.twitter.com/rydICGA8cg – Directorate General Traffic (@DGTes) November 10, 2021

As the General Directorate of Traffic reminds us, the voyeur effect, which is how this practice is called, it can cause almost as many accidents as any of the other common roadside malpractices (short safety distance, wrong seat belt, etc.).

As explained by the DGT, the voyeur effect causes one of every fatal accidents on our roads, which is why it is responsible for a third of the deaths at the wheel.

As you know The DGT usually puts advice and warnings on their social networks so that drivers remember the rules most basic of circulation.

And not only that, since in addition to classic advice, they also explain situations that we study in driving school but that we have already forgotten, such as the rules of cyclists, how to drive in fog or what such and such symbol mean that we have been for years. without seeing on the road.