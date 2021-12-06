The federal Ministry of Health (Ssa) updated the daily technical report on coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mexico for this Saturday, December 4, 2021. And they announced the 10 states with the most COVID-19.

In addition, he specified the 10 states with the most cases of coronavirus:

Mexico City Mexico state New Lion Guanajuato Jalisco Tabasco Puebla Veracruz Sonora San Luis Potosi

Together, these 10 states make up more than two-thirds (66%) of all accumulated cases registered in the country.

Meanwhile, the Ssa also pointed out the figures that are counted until this Saturday, December 4, 2021:

Current active cases: 21,415 Accumulated confirmed cases: 3 million 900 thousand 293 Total deaths since the start of the pandemic: 295,154 Last 24 hours: 2,841 infections and 251 deaths

The incidence rate of accumulated COVID-19 cases in Mexico for December 4 is 3,024.1 per 100,000 inhabitants; the distribution by sex in confirmed cases shows a 50.2% predominance in women, with an overall median age of 39 years.

Data from December 4:

653 thousand 682 infections (263 million 553 thousand 622 accumulated)

7 thousand 804 deaths (5 million 232 thousand 562 accumulated)

COVID-19 in Mexico

Biosafety measures are hand washing, application of alcohol gel, use of a mask, voluntary quarantine or confinement, social distancing, avoiding crowds and ventilating closed spaces. Suspecting COVID-19, go to the doctor in a timely manner.

Mexico remains the fourth country with the most deaths from COVID-19

With these figures, Mexico remains the fourth country with the most deaths from COVID-19, behind the United States, Brazil and India, and the fifteenth in number of confirmed infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

The federal undersecretary of Health, affirmed that there has been a “direct deformation” of the media about the omicron variant of COVID-19. Of which he made it clear that it has not proven to be more virulent or more transmissible.

“There has been a lot of speculation regarding omicron. We see in the national newspapers a direct distortion of the statements of the director of the WHO. By itself, the omicron variant has not proven to be more virulent, nor necessarily more transmissible, ”he argued.

“It has not been shown to cause more serious disease. It does not escape the immune response of vaccines, PCR and antigen tests continue to detect this variant ”, he said.

Omicron AND MEXICO?

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, considered on Monday that there are no elements to worry about in the Latin American country. This, due to the new variant of COVID-19, omicron, and added that there is no information that existing vaccines lack effectiveness to face it.

Ómicron has started to spread around the world, despite more countries imposing travel restrictions to try to isolate themselves. On Friday, the fears caused sharp falls in markets and stock exchanges around the world.

Although the World Health Organization (WHO) has indicated that it is not yet clear whether the variant, first detected in southern Africa. It is more communicable than others or if it causes a more serious disease, he said on Monday that it carries a “very high” global risk of sudden outbreaks.

“There are no elements to worry about, there are no risk reasons according to the reports that the specialists have given me,” said the president in his usual daily press conference.

López Obrador; “There is no information that vaccines are not effective

López Obrador argued that “there is no information that vaccines are not effective to face this variant.” On which there is no solid data on whether it is more dangerous than the other strains, he pointed out.

On Saturday, the Undersecretary of Health Hugo López-Gatell -responsible for the national strategy against COVID-19 in Mexico- indicated that measures such as restricting travel or closing borders are of little use to confront omicron and that information about the variant is “disproportionate”.

