Specialists from the Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) carried out the broadest scientific research on lymphomas, which has been developed in Mexico, with the aim of knowing the epidemiological data and clinical characteristics of this pathology, the first cause of Malignant hematological diseases in the world and in our country, followed by leukemias.

The general director of the National Medical Center (CMN) “November 20”, Martha Alvarado Ibarra, highlighted that the results of this study protocol were published in January 2021 in the World Journal of Oncology, under the leadership of doctors Eleazar Hernandez Ruiz and Juan Manuel Pérez Zúñiga, of this hospital.

He specified that the study recruited and followed up more than 609 patients with this disease, attended in 20 hospitals of different institutions in the country and allowed to know the global survival of people in treatment at 100 months, that is, 8.3 years, in the two large groups lymphomas, which was 70% for those with B-cell lymphoma and 60% for those with T-cells.

Of the total number of cases analyzed, 545 had some variant of B lymphoma and only 64 of T. “That is very good, because the latter are much more aggressive and those that give more severe symptoms to patients and unfortunately not all have a favorable prognosis”, Explained the general director of CMN“ November 20 ”.

Lymphomas are a group of cancerous diseases that develop in the lymphatic system, the investigation revealed that the variants of lymphomas that are treated more frequently in Mexico are type B, diffuse large cells, and type T, the natural Killer.

The most important challenge, said the specialist, is to increase the diagnosis in early stages, because in Mexico half of the cases are identified in advanced stages 3 and 4.

Alvarado Ibarra stated that “Although it is a malignant disease, if it is diagnosed in time we can offer treatments with the potential to stabilize the disease and even cure it, among them is the autologous transplantation of hematopoietic progenitor cells (bone marrow transplantation), where the patient is his own donor”.

He clarified that not all patients require a transplant and not all are candidates for it; first-line treatments may include a number of chemotherapies and sometimes radiation therapy; however, between 30 and 40% of the people in whom the disease recurs, the option of transplantation can be explored.

One of our main objectives as hematologists to better deal with lymphoma is to sensitize the population regarding the characteristics of the disease and the signs of suspected diagnosis, so that they see their doctor in time, since lymphoma is not preventable or it is genetically transmitted, he emphasized.

The specialist recommended that the population be alert to signs such as “persistent evening or night fever with no explainable cause or evidence of infection; growth of lumpy nodes mainly in the neck, armpits or inguinal region; as well as weight loss not related to changes in diet or exercise”.

In the presence of one or more of these symptoms, it is important to consult with the hematologist or your family doctor to be referred. “It is always better to have a specialist tell them not to worry that they arrive with a very advanced stage of lymphoma”.

The National Cancer Institute (Incan) participated in the study led by specialists from the CMN “20 de Noviembre” and, on the part of the ISSSTE, the Regional Hospitals of Mérida and Puebla, the High Specialty Hospitals of Villahermosa, Tabasco; Oaxaca, Oax. and Veracruz, Ver.

