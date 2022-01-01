Betty white, one of the most mythical and longest-lived actresses in Hollywood has died at the age of 99. He was a few weeks away from his 100th birthday, his birthday would have been January 17th. His death has been reported by TMZ.

The journey as an actress of Betty white started in 1939, but became especially famous in her role as Rose nylund in the series The golden girls. It aired from 1985 to 1992. She is about the woman with the longest career on television.

Betty white she was nominated 20 times for Emmy Awards and won seven times. She was also a candidate for the Golden Globes four times. The actress’s filmography is extensive both in film and on television.

Betty White: a career full of successes

The first first movie in which Betty White participated was in Storm over Washington (Advise & Consent), released in 1962. She was active on the big screen until 2019, in which she participated doing voices in Toy story 4. In total he has 30 films behind him.

But where he really had a career of absolute recognition was on the small screen. His first big role was in the sitcom Life with Elizabeth, in which he had the main role during 65 episodes between 1953 and 1955. Later between 1973 and 1977 he had a leading role in The Mary Tyler Moore Show which earned him two Emmy Awards.

In 1983 Betty White also became the first woman to win an Emmy for hosting a TV show, which was previously reserved for men only. Before participating in The golden girls, acted in series like Mama’s family, Hospital Y Who’s boss who?.

After passing through The golden girls, Betty White was active with guest roles in a number of series, including Suddenly susan, Yes dear or Practitioners. He also reprized his role as Rose nylund at spin-off single season called The Golden Palace, and in two additional series where the character appears: Empty nest Y NursesBoth take place in Miami.

In 2006 he joined the American novel Beauty and power as Anne Douglas for 22 episodes. He also has a recurring role in Boston Legal between 2005 and 2008, repeating a role that began in The Practice in 2004. Betty White’s 100th birthday will be celebrated in a special television broadcast scheduled to air on January 17, 2022, called Betty White: 100 Years Young – A Birthday Celebration.