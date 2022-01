“Although Betty was about to turn 100 (years old), I believed that she would live forever“said agent Jeff Witjas, quoted by the magazine People.

While TMZ He quoted police sources as saying that he died on Friday at his home. The cause of death has yet to be revealed.



The news unleashed an avalanche of tributes, including US President Joe Biden, who called her a “lovely lady.”

“Ninety-nine years. As my mother would say, God loves her!“he told reporters.