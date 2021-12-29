The antigen test They are the new toilet paper. We have read it thousands of times, but it is true. If in the first pandemic wave the supermarket shelves were empty of toilet paper and yeast, now it is the pharmacy those who have to face the queues of clients desperate to find an antigen test. At least this time the obsession makes sense, yes, but you also have to know how to use them. To begin with, we know that in pharmacies we can find saliva and nasal antigen test.

It is important to note that the latter are not nasopharyngeal, such as those that can be performed in a health center or a private laboratory. Even the professional antigen tests that the government of Spain has given temporary permit to sell in the face of the brutal increase in demand must be nasal, not nasopharyngeal. Now, how is each of them used?

In this article we are going to see what are the differences between the different antigen tests that we can find in pharmacies. But we are also going to see when they should be done. They are not the same as a PCR, but they also have a utility. As long as they are done correctly, of course. Not everything goes and you have to take several factors into account.

Saliva or nasal antigen test?

When choosing in pharmacies we have the saliva and nasal antigen test.

Both contain a little liquid, called tampon, whose role is to maintain all the components of the subsequent reaction at a suitable pH for their correct operation. They also include the cassette in which the sample is deposited and which, as we have already seen, is very similar to that of a pregnancy test.

The saliva antigen test is more difficult to perform in the elderly or children

The difference is that the nasal includes a swab or swab, with which we will take the nose sample, and the saliva one a little bottle with a funnel in which it must be deposited. Both have a similar sensitivity; but, oddly enough, the saliva antigen test can lead to more mistakes, because the sample is harder to take. And it is not enough to just spit. Before it is recommended to cough forcefully several times and then drop the saliva, trying rip it off of the throat. This is not easy, especially if it is done with children or the elderly.

The nasal, on the other hand, is easier, because in those age groups it can be done by someone else. And it is not very difficult to do it yourself, since you do not have to reach the pharynx, the sample is nasal and to obtain it no prior training is required.

Once obtained, the swab should be kept in the tampon for as long as the manufacturer advises, usually one minute, turning from time to time. The flexibility of the tube is then used to drain the swab and a few drops are placed on the sample area of ​​the cassette. Both the number of drops and the waiting time to see the result will depend on the manufacturer, although they are usually about three or four drops and a 15 minute wait. At the beginning of that time, both in the saliva and nasal antigen tests a red line should appear next to the C, which indicates that everything has been done correctly. If a line also appears on the T, the result will be positive. If not, negative.

It is important discard the test after 15 minutes, because afterwards a line may appear on the T even if the result is negative.

When should we do it?

The main difference between a PCR and an antigen test is that the first detects the genetic material of the virus, if any RNA, while the second locate some of its proteins.

RNA can be detected very early in infection, when there is not yet enough viral load to spread it. And also at the end, when there are not even infectious viruses left. It is, therefore, very effective in detecting whether a person has been infected, regardless of whether or not they are contagious. However, the antigen test generally detects when the viral load is high enough to infect.

That is why it has been recommended as one more protective measure for Christmas gatherings. But nor is it a safe conduct to forget everything else.

If it is done before a meeting, it should be immediately before, and if there are symptoms the meeting should be avoided

First of all, it should be done just before the meeting. Second, if there are symptoms, it is best not to meet. And thirdly, even if it tests negative and there are more susceptible people in the meeting, such as the elderly or immunosuppressed, the important thing is to avoid approaching them without a mask and to ventilate as much as possible.

The saliva or nasal antigen test is also beginning to be recommended to monitor an active infection. That is, someone who has previously tested positive can know when stop spreading the moment your antigen test becomes negative. However, certain precautions must continue to be observed for a time.

In short, the antigen tests sold in pharmacies are one more measure that is available to us. Of course, our most important measure is vaccination. Then we have masks, ventilation, hand hygiene and a reduction in the number of people who gather. And now also about antigen tests. None of them alone is a panacea; But when they come together, they can help us live a little more securely. I wish it were different, but unfortunately life is like that. Neither magic nor miracles exist. The closest thing to both is science and, thanks to it, we are much better than a year ago. Let’s keep using it wisely.