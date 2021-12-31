At the same time, we have to know that the Uber ‘app’ differs from other similar services because of the completeness of its application, as well as because when hiring its vehicles we usually spend less than with other systems. Hence, in one sense or another it is more or less beneficial.

And it is that, from the mobile application itself, we can request that a car come to pick us up near our position, alerting the driver about its location. But the best thing is that we can also do it from the most flexible schedules so that we can get on and travel with an Uber. in a more economical way .

Taking a vehicle with driver (VTC) is an option more and more to be taken into account, a type of service that is presented with several solutions for the best comfort of the users who choose them. Among those we have is Uber, probably the most used.

What is it about

But let’s go to the beginning. To estimate the price with this type of VTC it is necessary to take into account the distance traveled and time it takes, although if there is a high demand the prices could vary. There would also be a minimum amount similar to the lowering of the flag.

At all times, Uber is available to its users at all times, although it is true that at night fewer cars are available at night. demand less than this presents. Likewise, you can ask for a driver to pick you up in the shortest time possible.

However, there are also other conditions that can end up being more effective for our senses. It is what has to do with the schedules that we can have to request an Uber, beyond the own distance to which we want to go from our starting point. Thus, the key to making any trip more economical is wait for the right time.

Avoid the ‘dynamic rate’ with your Uber schedules

In the mornings, from Monday to Friday, the most convenient is leave earlier than those who can do the rest. That is, if most people leave their house at 7 in the morning. the best thing is to ask for it a few minutes before this time, where we will win in time and price. The goal is to avoid the call ‘Dynamic rate’ by the demand of the people who use it to get to their jobs.

At the same time, and if in the morning we can move earlier than usual, in the afternoon it is best to ask before 6:00 p.m. In this way, using the transport application before that time we will be able to avoid traffic (especially in large cities), which can save us several euros on our trip.

Aimed at night hours, it is best to request an Uber before 3:00 a.m., so that these are cheaper. It should be noted that these applications use a system that calculates the hours in which users request more trips throughout the day; Or what is the same; The more requests the drivers have, the more expensive the transportation.