Mashed potatoes is such a garnish rich and helpful as little widespread in Spain. This accompaniment has never been imposed in our country, which is ubiquitous in the Anglo-Saxon world, but also in France. Perhaps it calls us less than a good fries, but if done well it is delicious.

The classic method is to cook the potatoes in plenty of water, and then crush them, but better results can be obtained if we cook these steamed in a pressure cooker or, easier still, in a programmable pot, such as the Instant Pot or the Gm Pot.

“This is not a shortcut just to save time,” he explains. Elizabeth barbone in Kitchn. “Mashed potatoes made in a pressure cooker, similar to those made in the slow cooker, comes out smooth and tasty every time.” And, yes, it is also very fast: in 20 minutes it is ready.

Making the recipe in a programmable pot guarantees that we always control the times to the fingertips, but this recipe can also be made in a conventional pressure cooker, following the same steps.





First of all, we place in the programmable or conventional pressure cooker the steaming rack which usually include all models. This allows the water to be poured into the bottom of the pot without coming into contact with the potatoes. A glass and a half is enough. Peel the potatoes and place them on the rack. We close the hour and program the function of high pressure for 20 minutes. If we use a conventional pressure cooker, we light the fire and, once the two rings or the valve turns go up, we lower the heat and we also count 20 minutes. Once this time has passed, we let the steam release naturally. Read: recipe of the traditional Christmas recipe in home version (with and without Thermomix) Once the steam has been released, we open the pot and transfer the potatoes to a large bowl and pour in the rest of the ingredients: salt, freshly ground black pepper, hot milk and seasoned butter (it will fall apart when it comes into contact with the hot potatoes). Depending on whether we want a more or less dense puree, we can vary the amount of milk, from 100 to 200 ml. We mash the potatoes with a fork until obtaining a puree not necessarily homogeneous, but without large pieces. We correct salt and pepper and serve with a little chopped chives, some aromatic herbs to taste and a drizzle of a good raw extra virgin olive oil.

What to accompany with the mashed potatoes

The mashed potatoes It is a perfect accompaniment for meat dishes and roasts of all kinds, but also for baked fish, with which it is not even painted.

