Video streaming companies have long been interested in more efficient video codecs that consume less bandwidth especially in 4K resolutions, such as the AV1 developed by the Alliance for Open Media and backed by Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Mozilla and Netflix.

And it is precisely this last company, Netflix, which has now announced that after the first tests carried out last year on mobile terminals makes the leap to AV1 on televisions compatible with that format natively.





As they have published in the technological blog of the service, broadcasts with AV1 have already started and they claim that they have compared thousands of films and seen a “significant improvement in compression and efficiency” with respect to the versions they used until now, such as VP9.

Netflix has noted that videos streamed on AV1 are encoded with 10 bit color, in the maximum resolution that they offer from the origin and with the original frame rate that they present, including those of high frame rate or HFR, although at the moment it seems that they do not have HDR.

Better visual quality and fewer transmission delays

They have not given specific data on how much bandwidth these new videos need, but they affirm that “offer improved visual quality if we compare it with the same binary rate of others with MPEG4 and HEVC “and that” some videos have bitrate peaks that reach what is marked by the standard “, which refers to some 40 Mbps in AV1 level 5.1 version.





As recoding movies to AV1 from original sources is a process that takes hours, Netflix has ensured that they will focus on the most popular titles and they hope to reach ten million users soon.

They have also noted that they have observed a 2% reduction in delay time since we started the reproduction, an unimpressive figure, but the up to 38% reduction in quality downgrade that can occur in some moments of the reception due to bandwidth problems.

Of course, to be able to access these new generation broadcasts with AV1 we will initially need that our television has support for this format natively. Otherwise HEVC and MPEG4 AVC will continue to be used. Later AV1 will reach other systems such as external players and new generation consoles.

More information | Netflix