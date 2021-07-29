Better Call Saul actor is hospitalized

Bob odenkirk, actor responsible for portraying James “Jimmy” McGill in the series of Better call saul, he was hospitalized last night, This after suffering a collapse in the recording of the last season of the Netflix series, which is being filmed in New Mexico, United States.

According to Variety, Odenkirk was immediately admitted to the hospital. However, at the moment the cause of this collapse has not been revealed. Currently the last season of Better call saul is in production, with the intention of hitting Netflix early next year.

Odenkirk is recognized for his role as Saul in Breaking bad. Then in 2015 Netflix created a prequel series focused on this character, which begins as an honest lawyer named Jimmy. However, throughout the show’s five seasons, this character little by little has been turning into the corrupt version that we met with Walter White.

Hopefully Odenkirk’s health improves in the next few hours, and the production of the series resume their recordings. On related issues, a rumor indicates that Netflix is ​​working on a Final Fantasy series. Similarly, this platform is creating a live action Pokémon show.

Via: Variety

