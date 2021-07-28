Entertainment publication TMZ said thatFor its part, Variety magazine reported that the actor was receiving medical attention and the reason for his collapse had not yet been revealed.Odenkirk, 58, was filming the final season of the series “Better Call Saul,” in which he plays the main protagonist, Jimmy McGill, a petty lawyer and con man who becomes a prominent defense attorney under the name of Saul Goodman.The series is a spin-off of the famous “Breaking Bad”, considered one of the best television series in history.Odenkirk has received four Emmy nominations, which he had won twice, and Golden Globes for best actor for “Better Caul Saul.”

The sixth season of “Better Call Saul” is expected to premiere early next year.