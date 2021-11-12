Starfield is undoubtedly one of the great exclusive releases that Xbox will have in the future, and a good example of this is the information that is being shared through the channels and authorized voices of the game in recent weeks.

If yesterday Todd Howard affirmed that they were very sure of the launch date of Starfield, in addition to ensuring that from the study they had the feeling that the game would have to reach the market “now or never”, today the news about the title have been different, even sharing amazing Starfield artworks.

Bethesda shares amazing Starfield artworks

In the Starfield website, Bethesda has been sharing several Starfield artworks, where we can take a look at some of the possible locations that the title will have. Looking at the images, there’s no question that Bethesda’s next job will feature a wide variety of places to go.

Bethesda plans to show much more of Starfield during the summer of 2022

Arid deserts, cities with a marked cyberpunk style and other cities that remind us more of what was seen in other galactic adventures appear in the Starfield artworks, hinting that we will have many places with a great personality in the title.

Now we just have to wait until November 11, 2022 to be able to enjoy Starfield on Xbox Series X | S and PC.