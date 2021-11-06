Bethesda reveals Skyrim Anniversary Edition pricing

There are only a few more days until the launch of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition, so that Bethesda finally broke the silence and talked about the prices that the game will have if you come from the Special Edition or if you are going to buy it for the first time.

If you want to upgrade to the Anniversary Edition of the Special Edition you will have to pay a total of $ 19.99 dollars, or if you want to acquire the title for the first time, then it will cost you $ 49.99 dollars. This anniversary edition is basically the Special Edition with all the additional content of the Creation Club released to date.

Although the Anniversary Edition not included with Game pass, Bethesda will be offering a free upgrade to Xbox Series X | S and PS5 if you have the Skyrim Special Edition. You can buy it next November 11th.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition will debut for PlayStation, Xbox and PC on November 11.

Editor’s note: I do not know if he is willing to enter Skyrim for the third time. My first approach to the game was when it came out back in 2010 for PS3 and Xbox One, then I played it again on PC, and now that its anniversary edition is right around the corner, maybe it’s time to visit this one. RPG one more time.

Via: Bethesda