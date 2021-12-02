Bethesda reveals new details of Starfield and defines it as "Skyrim in space"

Starfield, Bethesda’s long-awaited space RPG, has a new preview where we get to know its huge world and details of its development. Read more, in this note!

Bethesda presented new details on Starfield, the space RPG from the creators of The Elder Scrolls which will arrive in November 2022 for Xbox and Pc. Through a video, Todd howard, director of Starfield; Angela browder, director of Bethesda Softworks; and Matt Carofano, art director, commented on the development of the long-awaited video game that will take us to the Settled Systems, a huge space zone 50 million light years from our solar system.

A fresh look at the world of Starfield, Bethesda’s new RPG

As explained by the Director of Starfield, Todd howard, one of the goals they have with the video game is to get players to lose themselves in their world (universe) for hundreds of hours, “Skyrim in space.” However, it is expected that on this journey they will immerse themselves in small stories to tell their friends, something that characterized so much to Skyrim at the time.

In the new preview you can see the concept art and comments from the developers in the background. Of course we will be able to see futuristic cities, planets, closed rooms and several of the science fiction elements that will fill the world of Starfield.

Settled Systems and its three most important cities

Previously, Bethesda gave a look at the most important locations in Starfield, one is New Atlantis, the capital of the United Colonies, with huge illuminated buildings and flying vehicles. There is also Neon, a city built on a fishing platform in which a fish with “psychotropic properties” was discovered and exploited to create aurora, a legal drug. On the other hand, the city of Akila City was mentioned, the capital of Freestar Collective with retro-futuristic architecture between mountains and much less technological than the other two. To all this, the advances to the Settled Systems are added, the area in which the RPG of Bethesda.

