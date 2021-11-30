Less than a year left for Starfield becomes a reality and comes to Xbox and PC, the first new Bethesda franchise in more than twenty-five years. A milestone in the history of the legendary North American company, which is now part of the ranks of Xbox Game Studios. So much so, that now Bethesda publishes a video that delves into how the idea for Starfield came about through a space they have called Into the starfield And that will serve to get to know the ins and outs of a mammoth project that has the difficult task of reaching the degree of iconicity of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, taking into account that it will be released on the same day as the fantasy RPG just eleven years later.

Join the game director Todd howard, to the director of the study Angela browder and the artistic director Matt carofano while debating the ambitions, passions and history of Bethesda Game Studios and that have shaped the studio already his look to the future with Starfield. Take a look over the next few months for more episodes of Into the Starfield, ”reads the description of the video above on YouTube. A video of more than seven minutes that allows us to know more about a video game that arrives to mark an era and about which we still know relatively little, so any new detail from the next of the creators of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout is welcome.

Bethesda shares amazing Starfield artworks

Remember Starfield will arrive on November 11, 2022, just eleven years after Skyrim, and which, as has been confirmed many times by Xbox boss Phil Spencer, will do so in exclusive for Xbox consoles and PC. Do not forget that Starfield will be released directly through Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers to Microsoft’s service will not have to pay any additional costs to enjoy a title that promises to take space exploration to another level.