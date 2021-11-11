These days we have had a barrage of news and information about the projects that Bethesda Game Studios has in hand, since today Skyrim: Anniversary Edition is launched around the world, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the title. Therefore, there have been several interviews with Bethesda developers, including Todd Howard, the visible head of the study, and taking advantage of the opportunity, more information has been given about Starfield, and even The Elder Scrolls VI or Fallout 5. In one of them , Howard suggests that Bethesda plans to show much more of Starfield during the summer of 2022.

In an AMA of Reddit, Todd Howard himself has responded to a question from a user asking if Starfield will have the innovations that made Skyrim “something else” a decade ago. Howard answers that, instead of explaining it through a text, they will show it with gameplay during the summer of next year.

It would not be crazy if Bethesda decides to show the title in motion, since E3 will take place during the summer, and Starfield is planned for November 2022, so we assume that it will have a more than important presence during the Xbox event. Starfield will go on sale on November 11, 2022, exclusively for Xbox Series X | S and PC, being able to enjoy it day 1 in Game Pass.