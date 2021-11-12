On a date as important as this November 11, launch date of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Starfield will go on sale next 2022. It was one of the big announcements of the past E3 2021 of Xbox and Bethesda, but we will have to wait a few months to know more details about this space RPG.

Following a Bethesda Games Studios AMA session with the gaming community of Reddit, director and executive producer Todd Howard assured that there will be no more news from Starfield until summer 2022, since they prefer to show news than talk about them .. “We prefer to just show it, which should be next summer, “he replied. “We are happy with the progress we have been able to make, some of which can be seen in the in-game trailer for the game.”

Aside from dating Starfield’s next teasers, Howard has confirmed several details of the game, including its full support for mods. “Our modding community has been with us for 20 years. We love what they do and we hope to see more make a career with it, “said the creative.

As well as a complete character creation system where you can choose, among other things, the personal pronouns of your liking. Howard says he is “really excited about what the team has done with the character creation.” ‘Including choice of background, skills, etc. Too you can choose your pronoun (him, her, them) and we have recorded all the relevant dialogue to support that choice.

Starfield will go on sale next November 11, 2022 exclusively for Xbox Series X | S and PC. Take a look at the latest preview of the game where part of the narrative context, factions, enemies and the occasional art illustration that gives some clue to the visual proposal of the Sarfield worlds was revealed. We will have to wait until next summer to see them in motion.